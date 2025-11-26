Delhi blast: Man who gave logistical support to bomber held





At least 15 people were killed and several others were injured in the car blast near the Red Fort in the national capital.Dr Umar Nabi, driving the car with explosives, committed the attack.The four other main accused, Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir), Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir), Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir), have been taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Intelligence agencies investigating the November 10 Delhi terror attack involving a suicide car blast have uncovered fresh details pointing to a wider transnational terror network, a structured chain of handlers, and preparations for multiple coordinated attacks, official sources told ANI.