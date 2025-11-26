HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi blast: Man who gave logistical support to bomber held

Wed, 26 November 2025
NIA arrests man who allegedly provided logistical support to Red Fort car bomber Dr Umar-un Nabi, says news agency PTI. 

Intelligence agencies investigating the November 10 Delhi terror attack involving a suicide car blast have uncovered fresh details pointing to a wider transnational terror network, a structured chain of handlers, and preparations for multiple coordinated attacks, official sources told ANI.

At least 15 people were killed and several others were injured in the car blast near the Red Fort in the national capital.Dr Umar Nabi, driving the car with explosives, committed the attack.The four other main accused, Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir), Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir), Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir), have been taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

2nd Test Updates: Sudharsan out for 14; India 6 down
LIVE! Delhi blast: Man who gave logistical support to bomber held
Elect BJP candidates, get Rs 10 lakh fund: Minister
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has offered Rs 10 lakh fund for villages in his Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency if they elect a BJP-backed candidate in the Gram Panchayat polls to be held in Telangana next month.

Don't want to...: Shivakumar's big remark amid power tiff
Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar, responding to several media queries regarding the current 'internal conflict' in Karnataka Congress in reference to the chief ministerial position, said on Tuesday that he doesn't want...

26/11 victims' kin did not get full justice, says Nikam
Lawyer Ujjwal Nikam says that while justice has been delivered to some victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, their conspirators are still hiding in Pakistan. He criticizes Pakistan's handling of the trials of those arrested and...

