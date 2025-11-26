HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Choor choor...': Mamata on govt disallowing Jai Hind

Wed, 26 November 2025
And West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee being herself while reacting to a Rajya Sabha bulletin which says there should be no 'Thanks', 'Thank You', 'Jai Hind', 'Vande Mataram' or any other slogans raised in the House. The CM reacted saying: "Kyun nahi bolenge? Jai Hind aur Vande Mataram hamara national song hai. Yeh hamara azaadi ka slogan hai. Jai Hind hamara Netaji ka naara hai... Isse jo takraega choor choor ho jaega..." 

She earlier claimed NRC was the real intent behind the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Speaking to reporters after garlanding the statue of BR Ambedkar at Red Road on the occasion of Constitution Day, Banerjee said the citizenship of people is being questioned after so many years of Independence. 

In a post on X earlier in the day, she said that when democracy is at stake, secularism is in an "endangered situation", and federalism is "being bulldozed", people must protect the valuable guidance that the Constitution provides. 

Banerjee said the Constitution is the backbone of the nation, masterfully weaving together the diversity of India's cultures, languages, and communities.

