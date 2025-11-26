HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CEC Gyanesh Kumar to become chair of world poll body

Wed, 26 November 2025
Share:
19:27
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar/ANI Photo
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar/ANI Photo
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is all set to assume the Chair of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) for the year 2026, the Election Commission said on Wednesday. 

Kumar will take over as the chair of IIDEA on December 3 in the meeting of the council of member states of International IDEA to be held in Stockholm. 

As Chair, he will be presiding over all council meetings during 2026. International IDEA, established in 1995, is an inter-governmental organisation committed to strengthening democratic institutions and processes across the world. 

With a current membership of 35 countries and the United States and Japan as observers, the organisation promotes inclusive, resilient and accountable democracies. 

India, a founding member of IIDEA, has consistently contributed to the organisation's governance, democratic discourse and institutional initiatives. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CEC Gyanesh Kumar to assume Chair of world poll body
LIVE! CEC Gyanesh Kumar to assume Chair of world poll body

India slip below Pakistan in WTC rankings
India slip below Pakistan in WTC rankings

India's chances of reaching the World Test Championship finals (WTC) took a major hit as they slipped to the fifth spot in standings following their embarrassing 0-2 series whitewash to South Africa at home.

Why Firing Gambhir Won't Fix The Real Problem
Why Firing Gambhir Won't Fix The Real Problem

Sack Gambhir before he damages any more careers, if you must. But it cannot stop there. The project ahead must be bigger, more ambitious, and far more urgent: Rebuilding the spine of Indian cricket from the grassroots up, and giving the...

Mamata questions Parl curbs on 'Jai Hind', 'Vande Mataram'
Mamata questions Parl curbs on 'Jai Hind', 'Vande Mataram'

Banerjee said she had come across media reports claiming that the patriotic slogans were not being permitted in the House.

Mumbai remembers 26/11 martyrs on 17th anniversary
Mumbai remembers 26/11 martyrs on 17th anniversary

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday paid floral tributes at the city police headquarters to those who made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO