CEC Gyanesh Kumar to become chair of world poll body

19:27

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar/ANI Photo





Kumar will take over as the chair of IIDEA on December 3 in the meeting of the council of member states of International IDEA to be held in Stockholm.





As Chair, he will be presiding over all council meetings during 2026. International IDEA, established in 1995, is an inter-governmental organisation committed to strengthening democratic institutions and processes across the world.





With a current membership of 35 countries and the United States and Japan as observers, the organisation promotes inclusive, resilient and accountable democracies.





India, a founding member of IIDEA, has consistently contributed to the organisation's governance, democratic discourse and institutional initiatives. -- PTI

