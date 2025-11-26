HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
B'desh sees record-high default bank loans amid lowest ever investment inflow

Wed, 26 November 2025
Non-performing loans in Bangladesh's banking sector jumped to Tk 6.44 lakh crore at the end of September, which amounts to 35.7 percent of all banking credit, the Central Bank said on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh Bank statement said default loans increased by nearly Tk 3 lakh crore in the first nine months of the current year from Tk 3.45 lakh crore in December last year. 

The Central Bank statistics suggested the total default loan rate surged to 35.73 percent at the end of September from 24 per cent in March.

The total loans in the banking sector stood at Tk 18 lakh crore.

The Business Standard newspaper called the scenario a historic spike.

Bangladesh had never seen such a slump in investment before," Prothom Alo newspaper said in a report.

The Alo analysis said unrest and uncertainty were the biggest elements which emerged during Muhammad Yunus's interim government, while the energy crisis, high interest rate, high inflation, low wage and decrease of purchasing capacity remained as issues. -- PTI

