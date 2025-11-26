HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Akashvani Ujjain begins ops; MP CM calls it 'significant moment'

Wed, 26 November 2025
22:44
Representational image/Courtesy AIR/Twitter
Representational image/Courtesy AIR/Twitter
All India Radio (Akashvani)'s Ujjain centre began its operations on Wednesday, with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hailing it as a "significant moment" for the city. 

He said his wish to hear 'This is the Ujjain station of All India Radio' was finally fulfilled. 

"The Akashvani building was ready, but broadcasting was stalled due to lack of broadcasting approvals. Within just six months of receiving the approvals, broadcasting began from the Ujjain station...This is a significant moment for Ujjain," Yadav said while addressing the inauguration function. 

This is the 20th Akashvani station in the state, he said. 

The programmes presented from here will spread the glory of Ujjain and Simhastha (Kumbh Mela) to every village, Yadav said. 

The daily broadcast will begin at 5.55 am and go on till 11 pm. 

Besides entertainment, Akashvani played an important role in social service and public awareness, he said. -- PTI

