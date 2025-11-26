HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ahmedabad to host Commonwealth Games 2030

Wed, 26 November 2025
Ahmedabad was formally awarded hosting rights of the 2030 Commonwealth Games during Commonwealth Sport's general assembly here on Wednesday, paving the way for the multi-sport event's return to the country after two decades.

It was a mere formality for the general assembly of 74 members to put a seal of approval on India's bid after Ahmedabad was recommended as the proposed host of the centenary edition by the Commonwealth Sport's Executive Board last month. 

India last hosted the CWG in 2010 in Delhi. 

That recommendation followed a process overseen by the Commonwealth Sport's Evaluation Committee. 

"India brings scale, youth, ambition, rich culture, enormous sporting passion and relevance...We start our next century for the Commonwealth Games in good health," said Dr Donald Rukare, president of Commonwealth Sport. 

The decision also bolstered India's ambition to be an Olympic host in 2036. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India's chances of reaching the World Test Championship finals (WTC) took a major hit as they slipped to the fifth spot in standings following their embarrassing 0-2 series whitewash to South Africa at home.

Sack Gambhir before he damages any more careers, if you must. But it cannot stop there. The project ahead must be bigger, more ambitious, and far more urgent: Rebuilding the spine of Indian cricket from the grassroots up, and giving the...

Banerjee said she had come across media reports claiming that the patriotic slogans were not being permitted in the House.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday paid floral tributes at the city police headquarters to those who made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

