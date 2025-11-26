HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
After NDA win in Bihar, now Bengal's turn: BJP

Wed, 26 November 2025
13:55
BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Wednesday strongly criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks that if the Bharatiya Janata Party tries to touch the state, the Trinamool Congress would shake the entire country.

Speaking to the media in Kangra, Thakur said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured the mandate in Bihar and now it is the turn of West Bengal.

"The public is ready to shake them up and oust them from power. This statement can be seen as a frustration ahead of defeat in the upcoming election. Bengal today is plagued by corruption, infiltration, and crime. We cannot expect anything more than such remarks from its leaders. Despite Rahul Gandhi's allegations, the NDA secured the mandate in Bihar, and now it is Bengal's turn." he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, speaking at North 24 Parganas, CM Mamata Banerjee hit out at the BJP and said that she won't let their "game" succeed in Bengal.CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Elections were held in Bihar. Bihar opposition leaders were 'bechara'; they couldn't understand the BJP's game. We understand their game, and we won't let their game succeed in Bengal. If they try to touch Bengal, we will shake the entire country."

Speaking at a rally in Bangaon, Banerjee alleged that she had been denied permission to use a helicopter, which delayed her arrival. She warned the BJP that any attempt to "take her on" would not succeed.

"I thought we could use the government helicopter. But at 10 AM today, I was informed that the helicopter wouldn't fly. The election has not started, but confrontation has already begun. But they don't realise this worked in my favour. Because on the way here I met a lot of people, and I could connect and form a close relationship with them. I tell the BJP: don't try to play with me because you won't be able to compete with me," Mamata Banerjee said while addressing the gathering.  -- ANI

