6 held for gang-raping minor, stripping friend near Kolkata

Wed, 26 November 2025
Six men were arrested on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl, stripping her friend and recording the act on a mobile phone in a place near Kolkata, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The alleged crimes happened on November 20, and the arrests were made on Tuesday.

"Two class 8 girls from Narendrapur had gone out together when they met a group of young men known to them. The suspects allegedly took them on motorcycles to several locations, including a garage and an unoccupied house, before moving them to a rented accommodation," he said.

One of the minors was allegedly gang-raped there while the other, who was reportedly unwell, was coerced into undressing and was filmed on a mobile phone, the officer said.

The girls were allegedly threatened with the circulation of the video if they disclosed the incident.

"They later returned home and informed their families, who then lodged a complaint with the police, following which the six were arrested in Narendrapur," he said.

Narendrapur, around 24 km from Kolkata, is in South 24 Parganas district.

Efforts are underway to verify digital evidence and identify any additional suspects, the police officer said. -- PTI

