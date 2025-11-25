HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Winter session of Bihar assembly to begin from Dec 1

Tue, 25 November 2025
A view of the Bihar assembly/Image courtesy Bihar Vidhan Sabha website

The winter session of the newly elected Bihar legislative assembly will be conducted from December 1 to 5, according to an official press release.

The oath and affirmation by newly elected members of the Bihar legislative assembly will take place on December 1; meanwhile, on December 2, 2025, the election of the speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly will take place.

The 2025 Bihar assembly polls were considered the litmus test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has managed to steer Bihar's politics around him in every election over the past 20 years.

The 74-year-old Nitish Kumar has been chief minister since November 2005, with a brief nine-month gap in 2014-15.

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan secured only 35 seats. 

The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. 

In 2010, it had won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 89 seats, Janata Dal-United won 85, Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats. -- ANI

