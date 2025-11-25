HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Volcanic ash no cause for concern: Civil aviation ministry

Tue, 25 November 2025
16:39
The civil aviation ministry, along with the air traffic control India Meteorological Department (IMD), are closely monitoring the situation of ash plumes from the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia impacting flight operations. 

Some flights have been cancelled and many have been delayed due to the ash plumes. The ministry said there is no cause for concern at the moment and that the situation is being monitored closely. 

"Following the 23 Nov volcanic eruption in Ethiopia and the eastward movement of the ash cloud, MoCA -- along with ATC, IMD, airlines and international aviation agencies -- is ensuring seamless coordination. 

"AAI has issued the necessary NOTAM and all affected flights have been kept informed. Operations across India remain smooth, with only a few flights rerouted or descended as a precaution," the ministry said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Air India announced cancelling 13 flights, including some international services, since Monday due to the impact of the volcanic ash plumes as some of its aircraft that flew through the affected regions are undergoing checks. IMD, on Tuesday morning, said the ash clouds are drifting towards China and will move away from India by 7.30 pm on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said. Forecast models indicated ash influence over Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana on Tuesday, it said. PTI

