Ukraine-Russia peace deal nears as Kyiv agrees to deal

22:15

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy/File image





The official, speaking as US Army secretary Dan Driscoll held talks with Russian representatives in Abu Dhabi, said, "The Ukrainians have agreed to the peace deal. There are some minor details to be sorted out but they have agreed to a peace deal."





Furthermore, Ukraine's national security secretary, Rustem Umerov, wrote on X that both sides had "reached a common understanding on the core terms of the agreement discussed in Geneva."





He added that Kyiv now expected support from European partners in the next steps and looked forward to arranging a visit by Zelensky to the United States to "complete final steps" and reach a deal with President Donald Trump.





Earlier on Tuesday, Zelensky said there were "solid results" from the Geneva talks but noted that "much work still lies ahead," signalling that Ukraine is not yet ready to declare the negotiations final. -- ANI

Ukraine has agreed to the framework of a proposed deal to end the war with Russia, a senior US official said on Tuesday, even as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy maintained that several issues remain unresolved, CNN reported.