Two sub-inspectors among 7 arrested for robbing jewellery artisan in K'taka

Tue, 25 November 2025
21:02
The police on Tuesday said they have arrested seven people, including two police sub-inspectors for allegedly threatening a jewellery artisan and robbing him of gold.

The two arrested officers were identified as Malappa Chippalakatte and Praveen Kumar.

"We arrested both officers yesterday on charges of robbing a person of gold," Davangere Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth told reporters.

She said the victim, Vishwanath Arakasali, a jewellery artisan from Karwar, had come to Davangere and was allegedly cheated. Based on his complaint, the two sub-inspectors were arrested.

According to the complainant, the sub-inspectors, who were recently transferred from Haveri district to the eastern range office in Davangere, intercepted him.

Arakasali was returning from Davangere with a 76 gm gold bar and a 2.15 gm ring he had collected from gold merchants.

The police said that at around 12.30 am, the victim arrived at the bus stand from Hubballi when the sub-inspectors followed him, grabbed him by the collar, and identified themselves after showing their police identity cards. -- PTI

