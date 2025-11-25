TN signs pact for 2-seater trainer aircraft production unit

23:08

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin





Among them, Sakthi Aircraft Industry will establish a state-of-the-art 2-seater trainer aircraft manufacturing unit in Tirupur district with a Rs 500 crore investment, and create 1,200 high-skilled jobs.





This will be first-of-its kind trainer aircraft manufacturing unit in the state.





"At the TN Rising Coimbatore Conclave, Sakthi Aircraft exchanged MoU in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, unlocking a breakthrough moment for India's aviation future," the government said.





This project would place Tamil Nadu at the forefront of India's aerospace revolution, where homegrown innovation would power national ambition, the government said.





Cingularity Aerospace will establish an advanced drone manufacturing facility in Krishnagiri district with an investment of Rs 50 crore.





It would ensure 500 high-skilled jobs, and the move would strengthen Tamil Nadu's rapidly growing aerospace, UAV, and defence manufacturing ecosystem. -- PTI

A total of 158 MoUs for total commitment of Rs 43,844 crore, and ensuring 1,00,709 jobs, were signed in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at the TN Rising investment conclave here on Tuesday.