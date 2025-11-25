HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tata Sierra relaunched, this is how much it will cost

Tue, 25 November 2025
The specs are finally out and let us be among the first to tell you that the Tata Sierra has been launched at an inaugural price of Rs 11.49 lakh.

After a long wait for the return of the iconic Tata Sierra, and after multiple looks at the production spec at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 and its unveiling at the iconic Mukesh Mills in Mumbai, we finally have all the details of the launch version of the Tata Sierra. These are:

An automatic tailgate that houses a whopping square boot.
A panoramic sunroof that's bigger than other cars in this class.
Three engine options -- NA petrol engine, a turbo GDI engine and a diesel engine which no longer will need DEF additives.
Rear seats which get your living room inside the car.
And a tech driver's dream machine with all the tech right in front of you on the infotainment touchscreen.
Modern design aspects is the highlight of this Sierra with the floating hand rests on all the door panels and the centre console.

More details in a bit.

Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

