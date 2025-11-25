HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Stock markets fall for 3rd day on foreign fund outflows

Tue, 25 November 2025
17:14
Stock markets closed lower for the third consecutive session on Tuesday with the benchmark Sensex sliding nearly 314 points due to selling in IT and auto shares as foreign fund outflows dampened investor sentiment. In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 313.70 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 84,587.01 with 24 of its constituents closing lower and six with gains. 

During the day, it fell by 363.98 points or 0.42 per cent to 84,536.73. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 74.70 points or 0.29 per cent to 25,884.80. Nifty has dropped 307 points or over 1 per cent in three sessions since Friday to slip below the 26,000 level while Sensex has shed 1,045 points or 1.2 per cent during the period. 

Among Sensex stocks, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Trent, Infosys, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance were the major laggards. However, Bharat Electronics, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Eternal, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries were the gainers. -- PTI

LIVE! Volcanic ash no cause for concern: Civil aviation ministry

Arunachal ours, never acknowledged India's claim: China

China refutes allegations of harassment of an Indian woman from Arunachal Pradesh at Shanghai airport, claiming actions were lawful and reiterating its claim over the region.

Celina Jaitly accuses husband of violence, cruelty

Actor Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence complaint in a local court in Mumbai alleging that she has suffered severe emotional, physical, sexual and verbal abuse at the hands of her Austrian husband Peter Haag.

PICS: Proteas in box seat as India stare at series defeat

At stumps, Sai Sudharsan and Kuldeep Yadav were at the crease with India requiring another 522 runs to win and level the two-Test series.

Openers flop as India face impossible task on Day 5

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and K L Rahul perished early as India fumbled in the chase of a mammoth 549-run target on Day 4 of the second Test.

