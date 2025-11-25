Shinde's Shiv Sena acting like goons: BJP minister

19:17

Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Raksha Khadse/ANI Photo





"Look at the workers of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. They are mounting pressure on people. It is my responsibility to raise a voice against it," Khadse told reporters.





The Raver MP further alleged that people involved in "shady business" were being promoted by the Shinde faction.





"They are acting like goons, mounting pressure on people. Even my daughter has suffered," the MoS for sports and youth affairs said.





She said the Muktainagar assembly constituency had traditionally been a BJP stronghold, but it is now gone to the Shinde camp.





Khadse recalled that her father-in-law, Eknath Khadse, had won this seat several times when he was a member of the BJP.





Shiv Sena candidate Chandrakant Patil had won the Muktainagar assembly segment in the 2024 elections. -- PTI

