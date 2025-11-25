HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Shinde's Shiv Sena acting like goons: BJP minister

Tue, 25 November 2025
Share:
19:17
Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Raksha Khadse/ANI Photo
Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Raksha Khadse/ANI Photo
Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Raksha Khadse on Tuesday alleged that workers of Shiv Sena, led by deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, are intimidating people in Muktainagar assembly constituency in Jalgaon district, a claim exposing strains between the two allies in Mahayuti. 

"Look at the workers of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. They are mounting pressure on people. It is my responsibility to raise a voice against it," Khadse told reporters.

The Raver MP further alleged that people involved in "shady business" were being promoted by the Shinde faction.

"They are acting like goons, mounting pressure on people. Even my daughter has suffered," the MoS for sports and youth affairs said.

She said the Muktainagar assembly constituency had traditionally been a BJP stronghold, but it is now gone to the Shinde camp.

Khadse recalled that her father-in-law, Eknath Khadse, had won this seat several times when he was a member of the BJP.

Shiv Sena candidate Chandrakant Patil had won the Muktainagar assembly segment in the 2024 elections. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bill to ban polygamy tabled in Assam, proposes 7-yr jail
LIVE! Bill to ban polygamy tabled in Assam, proposes 7-yr jail

You can't fight and defeat me, Mamata warns BJP
You can't fight and defeat me, Mamata warns BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of sabotaging her helicopter ride to Bongaon, alleging political conspiracy. She claims the cancellation forced her to travel by road, allowing her to connect with more people....

Zubeen's death 'plain and simple murder': Assam CM
Zubeen's death 'plain and simple murder': Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the assembly on Tuesday that singer Zubeen Garg's death while swimming in the sea in Singapore is a case of 'plain and simple murder'.

57 Maha local poll results depend on quota verdict: SC
57 Maha local poll results depend on quota verdict: SC

The Supreme Court has addressed the issue of reservation quotas in Maharashtra local body elections, stating that the final results of elections in 57 local bodies, where the 50% quota ceiling has been breached, will depend on its...

Celina Jaitly accuses husband of violence, cruelty
Celina Jaitly accuses husband of violence, cruelty

Actor Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence complaint in a local court in Mumbai alleging that she has suffered severe emotional, physical, sexual and verbal abuse at the hands of her Austrian husband Peter Haag.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO