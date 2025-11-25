Search enters Day 2 after leopard spotted in Pune

00:37

The officials, however, warned that photographs of the leopard created using AI tools must not be circulated or made viral on social media, as such actions can create unnecessary panic and confusion among people.





The big cat was spotted roaming near upscale Sindh Society in Aundh at around 4 am on Sunday.





Officers and staff of the forest department, along with members of RESQ Charitable Trust, a not-for-profit organisation based out of Pune, are continuously patrolling the area.





The operation to locate and capture the leopard is ongoing with the help of thermal drone cameras, dog squads, and other advanced equipment.





Awareness is also being created among local residents regarding safety and precautionary measures, said the officials.





"At present, many rumours are being spread in the area. Citizens are requested to ignore such unverified messages and rely only on official information issued by authorities. Photographs of the leopard created using AI tools must not be circulated or made viral on social media as such actions can create unnecessary panic and confusion among people," they maintained. -- PTI

Maharashtra forest department officials on Monday said they have stepped up the search for the leopard sighted in a densely populated residential area in Pune city's Aundh locality a day earlier.