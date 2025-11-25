HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Russia launches classified military satellites

Tue, 25 November 2025
Share:
23:44
image
Russia on Tuesday successfully launched a set of undisclosed military satellites aboard an Angara-1.2 light launch vehicle from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, the defence ministry said. 

The launch took place at 4:42 pm Moscow time (7:12 pm IST) from Plesetsk Cosmodrome, the world's northernmost spaceport located in the Arkhangelsk region, the state-run TASS news agency reported, citing a defence ministry statement. 

The ministry did not reveal the number or nature of the satellites placed in orbit, saying only that the mission was carried out "in the interests of the defence ministry' by a combat crew of the Aerospace Forces. 

The Angara family of rockets is Russia's latest generation of modular launch vehicles designed to replace older Soviet-era systems. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Priest held as Kali Mata idol found in Mother Mary apparel
LIVE! Priest held as Kali Mata idol found in Mother Mary apparel

'Ukraine has accepted peace deal framework with Russia'
'Ukraine has accepted peace deal framework with Russia'

The official, speaking as US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll held talks with Russian representatives in Abu Dhabi, said, "The Ukrainians have agreed to the peace deal. There are some minor details to be sorted out but they have agreed to a...

Assam to ban polygamy, proposes 7-year jail for offenders
Assam to ban polygamy, proposes 7-year jail for offenders

The Assam government has introduced a bill to ban polygamy, proposing imprisonment for offenders while excluding Scheduled Tribes and Sixth Schedule areas from its purview.

'Changing Siddaramaiah not easy, will complete 5-yr term'
'Changing Siddaramaiah not easy, will complete 5-yr term'

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's advisor asserts he will complete his term amid power tussle within the Congress party.

Did Rahul Promise DKS Chief Ministership In Nov 2025?
Did Rahul Promise DKS Chief Ministership In Nov 2025?

'This plan was never official. It was there secretly. It was by the high command.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO