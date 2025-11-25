Rupee settles 4 paise lower at 89.20 against US dollar

19:29





Falling crude oil prices supported the Indian currency at lower level, however, withdrawal of foreign funds kept the rupee under pressure, forex analysts said.





At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 89.02 and touched an intra-day low of 89.27 against the greenback.





The unit ended the session at 89.20 (provisional) against the US dollar, registering a loss of 4 paise from its previous closing level.





The rupee had settled sharply higher by 50 paise at 89.16 against the greenback on Monday, a day after crashing 98 paise to touch its lifetime low of 89.66 against the US dollar on Friday. -- PTI

