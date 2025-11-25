RBI Sells $21.7 Bn In H1

12:18





The RBI had net sold the highest amount of dollars in FY25, $34.5 billion -- the highest since the global financial crisis in FY09, when it had net sold $34.9 billion.





In H1FY26, the RBI was a net buyer of the greenback only in May, and was a net seller in the other five months. In H1FY25, it was a net seller of the foreign currency in all the six months.





The RBI's net short dollar forward positions increased by $6 billion in September, marking the first rise in six months. The total dollar short position stood at $59 billion by the end of September against $53 billion at the end of August.





As of October 2025, the real effective exchange rate (REER) of the rupee remained largely unchanged at 97.47, against 97.4 in September. The REER was at 98.8 in August. In May, REER had increased after five consecutive months of moderation since December 2024.





Prior to the decline, the REER had climbed steadily from 103.66 in January 2024 to a peak of 108.14 in November.





The REER adjusts the Nominal Effective Exchange Rate (NEER) to account for inflation differentials between India and its major trading partners. A REER value above 100 indicates an appreciation of the rupee relative to the base year, potentially making Indian exports less competitive in global markets. -- Business Standard

