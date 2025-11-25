HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ram temple flag-hoisting beginning of a new era: Yogi

Tue, 25 November 2025
Share:
12:29
image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday termed the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple "the beginning of a new era", as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Governor Anandiben Patel for their presence at the event. 

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said the grand temple of Lord Ram symbolises the "faith, honour and self pride" of 140 crore Indians. He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the "karmayogis" who contributed to its construction. 

"The auspicious day is dedicated to the unbroken devotion of the revered seers, warriors and Ram bhakts, who devoted their lives to the movement and the long struggle that culminated in the temple's construction," Adityanath said. 

Stating that the flag hoisting was an affirmation that "the light of dharma is eternal", and that the values of Ram Rajya were timeless, the chief minister said the event marked a profound cultural moment for the nation. When Narendra Modi assumed leadership in 2014, it ignited a "sunrise of resolve and faith" in the hearts of millions, he said. 

"Today, that resolve has been fulfilled in the form of this grand Ram temple," Adityanath said. He added that the flag atop the Ram temple symbolised truth, justice, dignity and national dharma. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd Test Updates: De Zorzi-Stubbs keep scoreboard ticking
2nd Test Updates: De Zorzi-Stubbs keep scoreboard ticking

LIVE! Modi, RSS chief hoist saffron flag on Ram Mandir
LIVE! Modi, RSS chief hoist saffron flag on Ram Mandir

Ash clouds to clear India by 7.30 pm; thick haze in Delhi
Ash clouds to clear India by 7.30 pm; thick haze in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that ash clouds from volcanic activity in Ethiopia, which impacted flight operations in India, are drifting towards China and will move away from India by 7.30 pm on Tuesday.

PIX: Dominant South Africa extend lead on Day 4
PIX: Dominant South Africa extend lead on Day 4

South Africa were well-placed on 107/3 in 40 overs in their second innings at tea on Day 4, extending their overall to 395 runs.

Did Rahul Promise DKS Chief Ministership In Nov 2025?
Did Rahul Promise DKS Chief Ministership In Nov 2025?

'This plan was never official. It was there secretly. It was by the high command.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO