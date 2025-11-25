Outward Remittances Grew Marginally In Sep

11:16





Outward remittance under the scheme was worth $2.75 billion in September 2024.Additionally, in the April'"September period of 2025-26 (H1FY26), outward remittance under the LRS scheme totaled to $29.56 billion, down 7 per cent year'"on'"year (Y-o-Y), compared to $31.7 billion in the same period last year.





This was mainly due remittance under overseas education going down this year as well as remittance under "maintenance of close relatives".





The LRS scheme was introduced in 2004, and permits all resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 every financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction or a combination of both free of charge.





In the starting phase, the scheme was introduced with a limit of $25,000 which was gradually revised.





In September 2025, the outflows for international travel -- which is the largest segment -- dropped marginally to $1.66 billion, compared to $1.71 billion in the same period last year. But investment in equity/debt by Indians in overseas capital markets doubled to $279 million during the same period, compared to $135 million in the corresponding period a year ago.





The outflows for overseas education was down to $264.34 million in September 2025 compared to $320 million in September 2024.





The flow of money from overseas Indians in non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit schemes moderated by 40 per cent to $6.06 billion between April-September 2025 (H1FY26) from $10.1 billion that they put in a year ago.





The outstanding NRI deposits rose to $165.92 billion at the end of September 2025 from $161.62 billion in September 2024, according to Reserve Bank of India data. -- Business Standard

The outward remittances under the RBI's liberalised remittances scheme (LRS) increased marginally by $24 million in September to $2.78 billion, mainly on the back of pickup in investment in equity/debt by Indians in overseas capital markets and robust international travel, according to data released by the RBI.