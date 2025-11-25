HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
One dead, 10 fall ill after chlorine gas leak near Mumbai

Tue, 25 November 2025
21:36
One person died and 10 others, including five fire brigade personnel, were hospitalised after chlorine gas leaked from a cylinder in Vasai town in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday, an official said. 

The incident took place near a crematorium at Sun City in Diwanman area in the town around 3.30 pm, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of Palghar's disaster management cell. 

"An incident of chlorine gas leak from an expired cylinder was reported in the afternoon. After being alerted, a team from the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) fire department immediately reached the spot and launched an operation," he said. 

However, one person, identified as Dev Kantilal Pardiwal, died, while 10 others, including fire brigade's Sun City in-charge centre officer Vijay Rane, fire brigade drivers Sachin More and Pramod Patil, and firemen Kalpesh Patil and Kunal Patil, complained of health issues, and were admitted to a local hospital, Kadam said. -- PTI

