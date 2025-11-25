HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Night curfew clamped along Meghalaya's border with Bangladesh

Tue, 25 November 2025
Share:
22:11
image
Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district administration on Tuesday imposed a night curfew in areas along the India-Bangladesh border, amid concerns over infiltration by illegal migrants and members of banned militant groups, officials said.

The night curfew will be clamped with immediate effect, and remain valid from 8 pm to 6 am for two months within a one-km radius from the Zero Line' along the border, they said.

Issuing an order, district magistrate R M Kurbah said certain stretches of the international border in the district remain porous and vulnerable to infiltration by illegal migrants, members of proscribed militant groups, smugglers and organised crime networks linked to anti-national elements. 

Such elements may attempt to gather in large numbers during night hours near the Zero Line' to carry out activities that could disturb peace and tranquillity in the district, it said.

During the curfew hours, movement of people attempting to cross into Bangladesh or sneak into Indian territory is prohibited, the order said.

It also bans unlawful assembly of five or more persons, carrying of arms or any objects that may be used as weapons, and all illegal activities, including smuggling of cattle, contraband items, betel nut, betel leaves, dry fish, cigarettes and tea leaves. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ukraine-Russia peace deal nears as Kyiv agrees to deal
LIVE! Ukraine-Russia peace deal nears as Kyiv agrees to deal

Volcanic ash clouds unlikely to touch India; flight ops hit
Volcanic ash clouds unlikely to touch India; flight ops hit

The civil aviation ministry is monitoring the impact of volcanic ash plumes from Ethiopia on flight operations, leading to cancellations and delays. The situation is being closely monitored, and necessary precautions are being taken.

India set to clinch $450 mn BrahMos missile order soon
India set to clinch $450 mn BrahMos missile order soon

The missile was showcased at the recent Dubai Air Show and drew huge interest from potential buyer countries.

Arunachal ours, never acknowledged India's claim: China
Arunachal ours, never acknowledged India's claim: China

China refutes allegations of harassment of an Indian woman from Arunachal Pradesh at Shanghai airport, claiming actions were lawful and reiterating its claim over the region.

'Bihar Doesn't Predict Outcomes In Bengal, UP'
'Bihar Doesn't Predict Outcomes In Bengal, UP'

'The question for the TMC is not whether it can hold its bastions, but whether it can expand effectively into regions where the BJP already possesses a good ecosystem.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO