Newly Listed Firms To Dominate Amfi's Market-Cap Review

Tue, 25 November 2025
Newly listed firms are set to dominate the upcoming rebalancing exercise by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). According to an analysis by Brian Freitas of Periscope Analytics, published on Smartkarma, Tata Capital, Tata Motors (Commercial Vehicles), and LG Electronics India are poised to enter the large cap basket in the latest review.

With a market capitalisation of 1.37 trillion, Tata Capital is now the country's 65th most-valued company, while LG Electronics India ranks 86th with a market cap of 1.1 trillion.

Following its demerger, Tata Motors' commercial vehicle business is valued at nearly 1.2 trillion, placing it at 78th.Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), Lenskart Solutions, HDB Financial Services, Knowledge Realty Trust, and Anthem Biosciences are set to join the midcap category. 

They will be joined by 10 stocks downgraded from largecap to midcap and three others graduating from smallcap to midcap.

Under the Categorisation and Rationalisation of MF Schemes framework, stocks are classified as largecap (ranks 1-100), midcap (101-250) and smallcap (251 and below) based on full market capitalisation. 

These rankings are reviewed every six months, with June 2025 and December 2025 forming the current review window.

"The upward-migrating stocks have outperformed the downward-migrating ones over the past few months and in the shorter term too," said Freitas. His analysis shows sharp outperformance in the midcap to large cap and smallcap to midcap baskets, compared to those moving downward.

-- Samie Modak, Business Standard

