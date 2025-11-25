HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi, RSS chief to hoist flag at Ram Mandir at noon

Tue, 25 November 2025
09:50
image
The saffron flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place around noon in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai said on Tuesday. 

Rai said the flag to be hoisted is saffron in colour, 10 ft by 20 ft and triangular in shape, and bears the symbols of the 'Surya', 'Om' and the Kovidara tree. "The colour represents fire and the rising sun - a symbol of sacrifice and dedication. Entire world will get an opportunity to witness it on their television and mobile screens," he told reporters. 

Rai said the flag hoisting ceremony will take place after 11.50 am in the presence of PM Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Swami Govind Dev Giri ji. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present, he added Additional District Magistrate Amit Bhatt said the prime minister will land at Maharshi Valmiki International Airport at 9.30 am by a special aircraft. 

From there, he will fly by helicopter to a helipad built on the Saket College campus and then proceed towards the Ram temple complex. Modi's convoy will enter the temple premises through the Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya Gate after conducting a brief roadshow on Rampath, Bhatt said. According to the temple trust, Modi will first have darshan at the Sapt Rishi Mandir inside the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, followed by visits to the Sheshavatar Mandir, Annapurna Mandir, Ramlalla, and Ram Darbar. 

He will then participate in the flag hoisting ceremony after performing darshan and worship. The flag will be hoisted on the temple spire during the auspicious period between 11.58 am and 1 pm, after which an address is expected. The prime minister will depart for the airport at 1.30 pm, it added. -- PTI

