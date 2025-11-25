Modi, RSS chief hoist saffron flag on Ram Mandir

11:54





The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length, bears the image of a radiant sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Bhagwan Shri Ram, with an 'Om' inscribed on it along with the image of the Kovidara tree. The sacred saffron flag conveys a message of dignity, unity, and cultural continuity.

PM Modi and RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat ceremonially hoist the saffron flag on the Shikhar of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction. UP CM Yogi Adityanath is also with them.