Modi, RSS chief hoist saffron flag on Ram Mandir

Tue, 25 November 2025
11:54
PM Modi and RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat ceremonially hoist the saffron flag on the Shikhar of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction. UP CM Yogi Adityanath is also with them. 

The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length, bears the image of a radiant sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Bhagwan Shri Ram, with an 'Om' inscribed on it along with the image of the Kovidara tree. The sacred saffron flag conveys a message of dignity, unity, and cultural continuity.

2nd Test Updates: De Zorzi-Stubbs keep scoreboard ticking
LIVE! Modi, RSS chief hoist saffron flag on Ram Mandir
Ash clouds to clear India by 7.30 pm; thick haze in Delhi
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that ash clouds from volcanic activity in Ethiopia, which impacted flight operations in India, are drifting towards China and will move away from India by 7.30 pm on Tuesday.

PIX: Dominant South Africa extend lead on Day 4
South Africa were well-placed on 107/3 in 40 overs in their second innings at tea on Day 4, extending their overall to 395 runs.

Did Rahul Promise DKS Chief Ministership In Nov 2025?
'This plan was never official. It was there secretly. It was by the high command.'

