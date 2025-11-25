HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi flags Jal Jeevan Mission lapses; 7 states fined Rs 129 cr, Guj tops list

Tue, 25 November 2025
21:27
Representational image
The Centre has slapped penalties to the tune of Rs 129.27 crore on seven states, the maximum on Gujarat, for irregularities in the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission following a directive from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spare no one in the flagship initiative. 

The Centre had launched the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in 2019 with the intention to provide tap water connections to every household in the country over a period of five years. 

The seven states from whom recoveries have been initiated are Tamil Nadu (Rs 3 lakh), Tripura (Rs 1.22 crore), Assam (Rs 5.08 lakh), Maharashtra (Rs 2.02 crore), Karnataka (Rs 1.01 crore) and Rajasthan (Rs 5.34 crore) besides Gujarat.

A senior official said the Centre has initiated proceedings to recover Rs 120.65 crore in penalties in the implementation of the JJM scheme from Gujarat and managed to recover Rs 6.65 crore.

Of the total Rs 129.27 crore in penalties, the government has recovered Rs 12.95 crore so far.

The prime minister has directed strict monitoring of the scheme and adopted zero tolerance to any financial, procedural and quality-related violations.

"Transparency and accountability continue to remain the non-negotiable pillars of the Mission, as emphasised by the prime minister," the official said.

The initial outlay of the scheme was Rs 3.60 lakh crore, but the spending on it has already exceeded Rs 4.33 lakh crore. 

The scheme was beset with complaints from across the country over alleged irregularities in the implementation, prompting the government to carry out on-ground verification. -- PTI

