Kin of decorated cop killed in anti-Maoist op to get Rs 1 cr aid from MP govt

Tue, 25 November 2025
18:36
The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of inspector Ashish Sharma, a decorated state police officer who was killed during a fierce encounter with Maoists in adjoining Chhattisgarh last week. 

Sharma was a member of Madhya Pradesh's elite anti-Maoist unit Hawk Force and was posted at Balaghat, a Maoist-affected district. 

The government also decided to appoint his younger brother, Ankit, as a sub-inspector in the District Police Force on compassionate grounds, an official said. 

The cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, approved the financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of Inspector (Special Armed Forces) Sharma, who was martyred on November 19 during an anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh, the official said. 

Sharma was a talented and courageous police officer who was twice awarded the President's Gallantry Medal. 

The slain inspector was also awarded the Internal Service Medal by the Chief Minister in 2021 and the Inaccessible (Durgam) Service Medal in 2023. -- PTI

