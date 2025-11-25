HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Karnataka Cong MLAs return from Delhi, say high command will decide on CM

Tue, 25 November 2025
Share:
23:38
image
Some Karnataka Congress legislators who travelled to New Delhi to meet party leaders to pitch for deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's elevation as CM, said in Bengaluru on Tuesday that the leadership will take a decision on the matter. 

While some MLAs said they requested the high command to end the confusion over the CM issue at the earliest, others said they also sought opportunities for youngsters or fresh faces during the proposed cabinet reshuffle. 

The internal power tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculation over a change in the chief minister, following the Congress government completing half of its five-year term on November 20. 

Reports cite an alleged power-sharing agreement between CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar in 2023. 

Party sources said a batch of six legislators supporting Shivakumar had travelled to Delhi on Sunday night to meet the high command, with a few more expected to follow. 

Last week, around 10 MLAs had also met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. Magadi MLA H C Balakrishna said the decision on the next CM rests with the high command, but urged them to resolve the ongoing confusion. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Priest held as Kali Mata idol found in Mother Mary apparel
LIVE! Priest held as Kali Mata idol found in Mother Mary apparel

'Ukraine has accepted peace deal framework with Russia'
'Ukraine has accepted peace deal framework with Russia'

The official, speaking as US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll held talks with Russian representatives in Abu Dhabi, said, "The Ukrainians have agreed to the peace deal. There are some minor details to be sorted out but they have agreed to a...

Assam to ban polygamy, proposes 7-year jail for offenders
Assam to ban polygamy, proposes 7-year jail for offenders

The Assam government has introduced a bill to ban polygamy, proposing imprisonment for offenders while excluding Scheduled Tribes and Sixth Schedule areas from its purview.

'Changing Siddaramaiah not easy, will complete 5-yr term'
'Changing Siddaramaiah not easy, will complete 5-yr term'

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's advisor asserts he will complete his term amid power tussle within the Congress party.

Did Rahul Promise DKS Chief Ministership In Nov 2025?
Did Rahul Promise DKS Chief Ministership In Nov 2025?

'This plan was never official. It was there secretly. It was by the high command.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO