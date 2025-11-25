Karnataka Cong MLAs return from Delhi, say high command will decide on CM

23:38





While some MLAs said they requested the high command to end the confusion over the CM issue at the earliest, others said they also sought opportunities for youngsters or fresh faces during the proposed cabinet reshuffle.





The internal power tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculation over a change in the chief minister, following the Congress government completing half of its five-year term on November 20.





Reports cite an alleged power-sharing agreement between CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar in 2023.





Party sources said a batch of six legislators supporting Shivakumar had travelled to Delhi on Sunday night to meet the high command, with a few more expected to follow.





Last week, around 10 MLAs had also met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. Magadi MLA H C Balakrishna said the decision on the next CM rests with the high command, but urged them to resolve the ongoing confusion. -- PTI

Some Karnataka Congress legislators who travelled to New Delhi to meet party leaders to pitch for deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's elevation as CM, said in Bengaluru on Tuesday that the leadership will take a decision on the matter.