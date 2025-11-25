HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India entering golden era of defence innovation: Rajnath Singh

Tue, 25 November 2025
18:49
File image
Amid a rapidly changing world and evolving geopolitics, India must move beyond a reactive approach and adopt a proactive outlook to make itself future-ready, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday. 

In his address at 'Swavlamban 2025' being held at the Manekshaw Centre here, the Navy's flagship event on innovation and indigenisation held here, Singh said India is entering a "golden era of defence innovation". 

"In the defence ecosystem, we have to grow in a bigger, bolder, faster mode," Singh said as he called upon the private sector to have "a 'profit-plus' approach", wherein the private players should also keep national interests, and a desire to do something for the country in mind, besides seeking profit in business. 

The minister asserted that the more innovators grow, the more secure, capable and 'Aatmanirbhar' India will become. 

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, senior officers of the armed forces, DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat, and several experts and innovators from the defence sector were present on the dais. 

Before his address, Singh also visited the exhibition hall and interacted with some of the participants at the two-day event that began on Tuesday. 

Since its first edition in 2022, the event has grown into a national platform where MSMEs and startups showcase their solutions based on challenges thrown by the armed forces to meet their operational requirements. -- PTI

