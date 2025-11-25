Family of cop killed in anti-Naxal ops to get Rs 1 cr

17:41

The MP CM consoles a family member





Sharma was a member of Madhya Pradesh's elite anti-Naxal unit Hawk Force and was posted at Balaghat, a Maoist-affected district. The government also decided to appoint his younger brother, Ankit, as a sub-inspector in the District Police Force on compassionate grounds, an official said.





The cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, approved the financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of Inspector (Special Armed Forces) Sharma, who was martyred on November 19 during an anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh, the official said. -- PTI

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of Inspector Ashish Sharma, a decorated state police officer who was killed during a fierce encounter with Naxalites in adjoining Chhattisgarh last week.