Follow Rediff on:      
Elderly tourists stranded in snowfall rescued in Arunachal's Tawang

Tue, 25 November 2025
11:51
A group of elderly tourists were rescued after heavy snowfall in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh left their vehicle immobile, officials said on Tuesday. The sudden winter spell brought fresh snow, the first this season, to districts such as Tawang, West Kameng, Shi-Yomi and parts of Upper Subansiri in the northeastern state on Monday.

The authorities said that many stretches turned slippery overnight, catching the travellers off guard as temperatures dipped sharply. The stranded group of eight tourists, all above 60 years of age, was en route to Bomdila in West Kameng district, when their vehicle was stuck on a snow-packed road of the Old Sela route, a corridor known for abrupt weather changes. 

With visibility dropping and the cold intensifying, the tourists contacted authorities for help, prompting the Army's Gajraj Corps to respond to the distress call. A rescue team reached the spot amid snowfall, provided medical assistance to the stranded individuals, helped them warm up, and assessed their condition before beginning the evacuation.

