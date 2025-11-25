Delhi student suicide: Two teachers questioned, three more summoned

00:53

Parents and relatives of the the student protest outside St Columba's School in New Delhi/ANI Photo





The two teachers who appeared before police for questioning on Monday recorded their statements, the officials said.





Their examination follows the seizure of a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) containing CCTV footage from the day the boy was allegedly reprimanded after slipping during a drama club performance on the school premises.





A senior police officer said investigators are conducting a frame-by-frame analysis of the video and cross-checking it with testimonies of the boy's classmates and other students who were present at the time.





The police had earlier summoned three teachers on Sunday, of whom two appeared, he said.





The remaining staff members named in the case will be called in phases after the preliminary examination has been completed, he added.





The student allegedly died by suicide on November 18 after he jumped before a train at Rajendra Place metro station.





An FIR under sections related to abetment of suicide was registered soon after.





A suicide note recovered from the boy named four teachers and accused them of sustained mental harassment.





In the note, he apologised to his family and expressed his wish to donate his organs.





The police have already recorded statements of several classmates of the boy and other students. -- PTI

