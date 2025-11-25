Delhi HC Grants Interim Relief To Tesla

13:53





It had then told the court that Tesla Power India had even carried advertisements in newspapers announcing the move to enter the EV market.





In its petition, the US-based company urged the court to issue a cease-and-desist notice against the Indian Tesla as well as its counterpart Tesla Power USA in April 2022. Tesla Power India continued to advertise and market its goods using the Tesla trademark even in the US, Musk's Tesla had argued.





Tesla Power India's proprietor had appeared before the court and gave an undertaking that they have no intention to manufacture EVs at all, and that they will not market other entities' EVs under the trademark 'TESLA POWER USA' or any other brand deceptively similar to the word 'TESLA'.





However, during the later hearings, Musk's Tesla alleged that the Indian entity had started manufacturing e-scooters under the Tesla brand name.





The court then, in May last year, told Tesla India to file an affidavit, disclosing the EVs that are sold by them.





A single-judge bench of Justice Tejas Karia had then also asked the Gurugram-based company to put on record the names of the dealers through which these are sold, the dates of launch, sales since launch, and the current stocks that are available with them.





-- Bhavini Mishra, Business Standard

