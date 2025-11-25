HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
College student celebrating birthday set afire by friend in Mumbai; five held

Tue, 25 November 2025
A 21-year-old collegian suffered burns after his friend set him ablaze during his birthday revelry in Kurla area of Mumbai on Tuesday, leading to the arrest of five of his friends, police said. 

A friend of Abdul Rehman Khan called him up in the morning and asked him to come down to meet them. 

When Khan arrived at the spot, his five friends made him cut a cake and threw eggs and stones at him.                 

One of them, identified as Ayaz Malik, brought a bottle of petrol he had kept in his scooter and poured it on Khan. Despite protests by Khan, Malik started a fire using a lighter, the police said.

Khan ran towards the watchman's cabin and asked him to pour water on him. 

He was rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for burn injuries he received on his face, hands, and chest.

Based on Khan's complaint, police registered an FIR under section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. 

All five individuals, including the main accused Ayaz Malik, Ashraf Malik, Kasim Chowdhary, Huzaifa Khan, and Sharif Sheikh, have been arrested and remanded in police custody. -- PTI

