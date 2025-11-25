Centuries of pain is being put to rest today: PM@Ayodhya

12:46





"This sacred flag will stand as a testament that truth ultimately triumphs over falsehood. Ayodhya is witnessing another epochal event in its history; entire country, globe is immersed in Ram. I congratulate Ram 'bhakts' on this momentous occasion, all those who helped in any way in Ram temple construction.





"Our Ram doesn't discriminate and we too are moving forward with the same spirit By 2047 when we complete 100 years of India's Independence, we will have to ensure a developed India."

PM Modi@Ayodhya: "Today, the entire India and the world is Ram-may. There is extraordinary satisfaction in the heart of every Rama devotee. There is boundless gratitude. There is unfathomable supernatural bliss. The wounds of centuries are being healed. The pain of centuries is being put to rest today. The resolve of centuries is being fulfilled today. Today is the completion of that sacrifice whose fire remained lit for 500 years; a 500-year-old resolve is being fulfilled.