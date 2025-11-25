HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Centuries of pain is being put to rest today: PM@Ayodhya

Tue, 25 November 2025
PM Modi@Ayodhya: "Today, the entire India and the world is Ram-may. There is extraordinary satisfaction in the heart of every Rama devotee. There is boundless gratitude. There is unfathomable supernatural bliss. The wounds of centuries are being healed. The pain of centuries is being put to rest today. The resolve of centuries is being fulfilled today. Today is the completion of that sacrifice whose fire remained lit for 500 years; a 500-year-old resolve is being fulfilled.

"This sacred flag will stand as a testament that truth ultimately triumphs over falsehood. Ayodhya is witnessing another epochal event in its history; entire country, globe is immersed in Ram. I congratulate Ram 'bhakts' on this momentous occasion, all those who helped in any way in Ram temple construction. 

"Our Ram doesn't discriminate and we too are moving forward with the same spirit By 2047 when we complete 100 years of India's Independence, we will have to ensure a developed India."

TOP STORIES

2nd Test Updates: South Africa are 220 for 4 at lunch on Day 4
2nd Test Updates: South Africa are 220 for 4 at lunch on Day 4

LIVE! Student tied and hanged from tree for not doing homework
LIVE! Student tied and hanged from tree for not doing homework

SC raps Christian soldier for refusing to enter temple
SC raps Christian soldier for refusing to enter temple

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea filed by a Christian Indian Army soldier who was terminated from service for his refusal to participate in collective religious practices conducted by his entire regiment.

Modi, Bhagwat hoist saffron flag atop Ayodhya Temple
Modi, Bhagwat hoist saffron flag atop Ayodhya Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday ceremonially hoisted a saffron flag atop the Ram temple in Ayodhya, marking the formal completion of its construction.

Zubeen's death 'plain and simple murder': Assam CM
Zubeen's death 'plain and simple murder': Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the assembly on Tuesday that singer Zubeen Garg's death while swimming in the sea in Singapore is a case of 'plain and simple murder'.

