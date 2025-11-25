BJP chief JP Nadda calls dinner meeting to mark NDA's victory in Bihar

01:00





The meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 26, at Nadda's official residence in the national capital.





During the gathering, Nadda will felicitate all BJP leaders who played a key role in the Bihar elections.





The meeting aims to acknowledge their contributions and strengthen organisational preparedness for upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and other states.





Leaders associated with the Bihar campaign will share their on-ground experiences and strategic insights, which are expected to be used in shaping future poll strategies.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde and several other senior party leaders who were actively involved in the Bihar poll effort are likely to be present during the meeting.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to attend the dinner, making it a significant gathering for the ruling alliance. -- ANI

