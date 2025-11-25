HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BJP chief JP Nadda calls dinner meeting to mark NDA's victory in Bihar

Tue, 25 November 2025
Share:
01:00
image
Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has convened a special dinner meeting to celebrate the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) emphatic victory in the recently concluded Bihar assembly elections.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 26, at Nadda's official residence in the national capital.

During the gathering, Nadda will felicitate all BJP leaders who played a key role in the Bihar elections. 

The meeting aims to acknowledge their contributions and strengthen organisational preparedness for upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and other states.

Leaders associated with the Bihar campaign will share their on-ground experiences and strategic insights, which are expected to be used in shaping future poll strategies.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde and several other senior party leaders who were actively involved in the Bihar poll effort are likely to be present during the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to attend the dinner, making it a significant gathering for the ruling alliance. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Search enters Day 2 after leopard spotted in Pune
LIVE! Search enters Day 2 after leopard spotted in Pune

Dharmendra Passes Away
Dharmendra Passes Away

After being unwell for several days, Dharmendra breathed his last on November 24.

True Stars Never Die
True Stars Never Die

'I have always broken my image every time I went on screen. I don't know what it means to be a Greek God but people used to call me one.'

'Dharamji Was A Hit With Every Heroine'
'Dharamji Was A Hit With Every Heroine'

'He had a terrific sense of what works at the box office and what doesn't.'

Volcanic ash from Ethiopia triggers flight cancellations
Volcanic ash from Ethiopia triggers flight cancellations

Ash clouds from the recent eruption of the HayliGubbi volcano in Ethiopia are impacting flight operations, and there are reports suggesting that clouds might also be drifting towards the western parts of India.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO