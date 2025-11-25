Bill to ban polygamy tabled in Assam, proposes 7-year jail

20:19

It proposes to keep Scheduled Tribe (ST) members and areas under the Sixth Schedule out of the purview of the bill.





With permission from Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Sarma, who also holds the Home and Political departments, introduced 'The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025'.





It was introduced in the absence of opposition Congress, CPI-M and Raijor Dal MLAs, who staged a walkout after a discussion on the death of singer Zubeen Garg.





As per 'Statements of objects and reasons' of the bill, it aims to prohibit and eliminate practices of polygamy and polygamous marriage in the state.





However, the provisions of the bill will not apply in the Sixth Schedule areas and to the members of any ST.





The bill defines 'polygamy' as the act of marrying or being married to another person when either of the parties already has a subsisting marriage or a living spouse from whom he/ she is not legally divorced, or their marriage is not legally annulled or declared void.





It proposes that any person going for polygamous marriage will be held guilty of an offence punishable with imprisonment up to seven years and fine, as laid down by law.





Anyone who commits a subsequent marriage while hiding an existing one shall face 10 years of jail and fine. -- PTI

