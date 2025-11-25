HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bihar deputy CM Choudhary takes charge of home dept, to stop eve-teasing

Tue, 25 November 2025
21:08
Bihar deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday said that special police personnel will be deployed near schools and colleges to prevent eve-teasing of female students. 

Choudhary, who took charge of the home department earlier on the day, told reporters, "We will deploy 'anti-Romeo squads' near schools and colleges on the lines of 'pink patrolling' so that no one eve teases or harasses our sisters and daughters. Special forces will be on watch during vacations as well." 

Pink patrolling is in practice in several states of India to prevent eve-teasing and harassment of women and girls. 

Choudhary said there will be "zero tolerance" against crime, adding that 400 mafias have been identified thus far, whose properties will be seized on the orders of the courts. 

"In accordance with court orders, bulldozers will be run over the houses of the criminals," he said. 

He also said that strict vigilance will be maintained over jails. -- PTI

