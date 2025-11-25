HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Assam to exclude buffalo fight from animal cruelty law

Tue, 25 November 2025
The Assam government on Tuesday proposed to exclude the traditional buffalo fight from the ambit of the law to prevent cruelty to animals like the Jallikatu' in Tamil Nadu.

Tabling the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Assam Amendment) Bill, 2025, animal husbandry and veterinary minister Krishnendu Paul said the original act recognises the need to exempt the application of its provisions in certain circumstances.

In the Statement of Objects and Reasons, he noted that the traditional buffalo fight or 'Moh Juj' has played a significant role in preserving and promoting tradition and culture among the people, as well as in the continuance of native breeds.

"... It has been decided to exempt the conduct of 'Buffalo fight' or 'Moh Juj' in the state from the purview of 'cruelty' under the existing provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960," Paul said.

He said that it will be in line with the exemption of Jallikattu' in Tamil Nadu, and bullock cart race in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

"The amendments are essential to bring such legislation, which may allow hosting/observance of traditional events like 'Buffalo fight' or Moh Juj' during Magh Bihu celebrations or on such days as may be notified," the minister said.

In December last year, the Gauhati high court had quashed an Assam government SOP of 2023, which allowed buffalo and Bulbul bird fights during the Magh Bihu festivities in the month of January every year. -- PTI

