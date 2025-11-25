Air India cancels multiple flights amid Ethiopian volcanic ash cloud

10:38

Representational image





The cancellations came as the ash plume spread rapidly, impacting airspace over western and northern India. The Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia's Afar region erupted on Sunday for the first time in nearly 12,000 years, sending ash clouds thousands of kilometres away.





Winds moving at 100-120 km/h carried the plumes over the Red Sea towards Yemen and Oman before pushing them across the Arabian Sea into Gujarat. From there, the ash drifted towards Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. Delhi, already grappling with severe pollution, saw the ash layer late last night, affecting international operations to the Middle East, Europe and parts of Asia. -- ANI

Air India cancelled multiple flights after initiating precautionary checks on aircraft that had flown over regions affected by the Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption in Ethiopia, as an ash cloud from the eruption continued to disrupt flight paths across several countries, including India.