HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Air India cancels multiple flights amid Ethiopian volcanic ash cloud

Tue, 25 November 2025
Share:
10:38
Representational image
Representational image
Air India cancelled multiple flights after initiating precautionary checks on aircraft that had flown over regions affected by the Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption in Ethiopia, as an ash cloud from the eruption continued to disrupt flight paths across several countries, including India.

The cancellations came as the ash plume spread rapidly, impacting airspace over western and northern India. The Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia's Afar region erupted on Sunday for the first time in nearly 12,000 years, sending ash clouds thousands of kilometres away. 

Winds moving at 100-120 km/h carried the plumes over the Red Sea towards Yemen and Oman before pushing them across the Arabian Sea into Gujarat. From there, the ash drifted towards Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. Delhi, already grappling with severe pollution, saw the ash layer late last night, affecting international operations to the Middle East, Europe and parts of Asia. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

2nd Test Updates: Sundar gets the big wicket!
2nd Test Updates: Sundar gets the big wicket!

LIVE! Air India cancels multiple flights amid volcanic ash cloud
LIVE! Air India cancels multiple flights amid volcanic ash cloud

Ash clouds to clear India by 7.30 pm; thick haze in Delhi
Ash clouds to clear India by 7.30 pm; thick haze in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that ash clouds from volcanic activity in Ethiopia, which impacted flight operations in India, are drifting towards China and will move away from India by 7.30 pm on Tuesday.

Modi to hoist saffron flag at Ayodhya Ram Temple today
Modi to hoist saffron flag at Ayodhya Ram Temple today

Ayodhya resonated with devotional fervour on Tuesday morning as thousands of devotees streamed into the temple town ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to ceremonially hoist a saffron flag atop the Ram temple, marking the...

Did Rahul Promise DKS Chief Ministership In Nov 2025?
Did Rahul Promise DKS Chief Ministership In Nov 2025?

'This plan was never official. It was there secretly. It was by the high command.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO