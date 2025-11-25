AI171 crash: Compensation paid to 70 families

09:07

Air India is committed to ensuring that ex gratia payouts to families affected by the AI171 plane crash in June are processed in a 'fair and well managed' manner, its CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said on Monday. He said that the pace of disbursal depends on information and documentation provided by families, as well as the resolution of any questions over the rightful recipients.Wilson, during a press conference on Monday, added that the airline's fleet size will remain largely flat until March 2027, with a net increase expected only in 2027-2028 (FY28). The firm has 187 planes in its fleet right now, he said.Air India's AI171 flight -- which was heading to London on June 12 -- crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad airport, killing 241 people on board and 19 on the ground, with only one survivor. About 81 people were injured on the ground.Wilson said that compensation has already been disbursed to around 70 families. "We have already disbursed compensation to about 70 families. We are in the process of disbursing the compensation to another 50 families. And the rest is in various stages of communication and documentation," he said.The airline, he added, wants to move quickly but must ensure proper validation and clarity. "We very much want to expedite the compensation process but we need to do it in a fair and well-managed process. And that requires some information from the family. It requires some validationwe need to work through this process at the pace at which the recipients are able, comfortable and willing to go."On the temporary reduction in international flights after the AI171 crash, Wilson said the airline had cut about 15 per cent of its international widebody network, but had reinstated most routes by October 1.Responding to questions on whether demand on US routes amid H-1B uncertainties and tariff-linked worries have been hit, he said: "Yes, it has. There are many factors at play here. One is airspace constraint (due to Pakistan airspace ban since Operation Sindoor earlier this year), which leads to additional flying time, which then leads to refuelling and a mid-stop that's required."He, however, said this certain reduction in demand on India-US flights is temporary. "Were still very confident in the long-term prospects of the market," he noted.--