Actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother quizzed for 5 hrs in drug case

Tue, 25 November 2025
23:16
Bollywood actor-director Siddhanth Kapoor
Bollywood actor-director Siddhanth Kapoor was on Tuesday questioned for nearly five hours by the Mumbai police in connection with a drug seizure case, officials said.   

Siddhanth, son of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and brother of actor Shraddha Kapoor, arrived at the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC)'s Ghatkopar unit in suburban Mumbai earlier in the day for recording his statement, they said.   

The actor-director's questioning lasted for nearly five hours after which he was allowed to go, the officials said without providing further details.   

The ANC has summoned influencer Orhan Awatramani, alias Orry, for recording his statement in the same case on November 26.   

The Ghatkopar unit of the ANC summoned the two celebrities after their names cropped up during the interrogation of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, a key accused in a Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure case. -- PTI

