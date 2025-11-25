HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
28 Maoists including 22 carry Rs 89 lakh bounty surrender in Chhattisgarh

Tue, 25 November 2025
19:10
Twenty-eight Maoists, 22 of them collectively carrying a reward of Rs 89 lakh on their heads, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Tuesday, officials said.   

The cadres, including 19 women, turned themselves in before senior police officials here citing they were impressed by the 'Niyad Nellanar' (your good village) scheme of the state government, new surrender and rehabilitation policy and "Poona Margham (rehabilitation for social reintegration), inspector general of police, Bastar Range Sundarraj Pattilingam said. 

While Niyad Nellanar scheme is aimed at facilitating development works in remote villages, Poona Margham is a rehabilitation initiative launched by Bastar Range police. 

Of the surrendered, four hardcore cadres - Pandi Dhruv alias Dinesh (33), a Divisional Committee member; Dule Mandavi alias Munni (26), Chhattis Poyam (18), and Padni Oyam (30), all three members of military company no. 6 of East Bastar division of Maoists - carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh each, he said. 

Among others, Lakhmu Usendi (20), Sukmati Nureti (25), Sakila Kashyap (35), Shambatti Shori (35), Chaite alias Rajita (30) and Budhra Rava (28), all area committee members, carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each, he said. 

Dinesh, Lakhmu and Sukmatri handed over one Self Loading Rifle (SLR), Insas rifle and one.303 rifle, respectively to police, he said. -- PTI

