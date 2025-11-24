Vice President Radhakrishnan, LS Speaker Birla mourn Dharmendra's death

18:48





Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the news of the passing of Dharmendra was heartbreaking and an irreplaceable loss to the field of acting.





"The demise of former Member of Parliament and veteran actor Shri Dharmendra Ji is an irreparable loss to Indian cinema. A cherished icon for millions, he enriched the canvas of Indian cinema through his remarkable performances and steadfast dedication to his art," Radhakrishnan said in a post on X.





"As one of the most admired figures in our film industry, he leaves behind a timeless legacy that will continue to inspire generations of artistes. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and innumerable admirers. Om Shanti," the vice president and Rajya Sabha chairman said.





The Lok Sabha Speaker remembered Dharmendra as a member of the lower house from Bikaner.





Birla said Dharmendra was an embodiment of resilience and influenced millions through numerous excellent films and memorable dialogues.





"His passing is an irreplaceable loss to the world of acting and art," Birla said. -- PTI

