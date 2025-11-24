HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Vice President Radhakrishnan, LS Speaker Birla mourn Dharmendra's death

Mon, 24 November 2025
Share:
18:48
image
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday mourned the death of Dharmendra and said the actor left behind a timeless legacy that will continue to inspire generations of artistes. 

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the news of the passing of Dharmendra was heartbreaking and an irreplaceable loss to the field of acting. 

"The demise of former Member of Parliament and veteran actor Shri Dharmendra Ji is an irreparable loss to Indian cinema. A cherished icon for millions, he enriched the canvas of Indian cinema through his remarkable performances and steadfast dedication to his art," Radhakrishnan said in a post on X. 

"As one of the most admired figures in our film industry, he leaves behind a timeless legacy that will continue to inspire generations of artistes. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and innumerable admirers. Om Shanti," the vice president and Rajya Sabha chairman said. 

The Lok Sabha Speaker remembered Dharmendra as a member of the lower house from Bikaner. 

Birla said Dharmendra was an embodiment of resilience and influenced millions through numerous excellent films and memorable dialogues. 

"His passing is an irreplaceable loss to the world of acting and art," Birla said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Dharmendra's Punjab village mourn death of its iconic son
LIVE! Dharmendra's Punjab village mourn death of its iconic son

Dharmendra Passes Away
Dharmendra Passes Away

After being unwell for several days, Dharmendra breathed his last on November 24.

True Stars Never Die
True Stars Never Die

'I have always broken my image every time I went on screen. I don't know what it means to be a Greek God but people used to call me one.'

'Dharamji Was A Hit With Every Heroine'
'Dharamji Was A Hit With Every Heroine'

'He had a terrific sense of what works at the box office and what doesn't.'

K'taka power tussle: Pro-DKS MLAs fly to Delhi, Sidda says...
K'taka power tussle: Pro-DKS MLAs fly to Delhi, Sidda says...

The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified, amid speculation about chief minister change in the state, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, citing an alleged...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO