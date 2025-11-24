HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UP police seize Bihar-bound truck carrying 6,085 litres of liquor; driver arrested

Mon, 24 November 2025
File image
The police arrested a man in the Duddhi area of Sonbhadra after recovering more than 6,000 litres of foreign liquor hidden in a truck bound for Bihar, officials said on Monday.

The estimated value of the seized liquor, along with the truck, is about Rs 1.35 crore.

Additional superintendent of police Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi said acting on a tip-off, a police team stopped a truck during checking near Kadal village on the Renukut-Duddhi road on Sunday.

On searching the truck, police recovered 15,120 bottles of liquor packed in 680 boxes concealed under hay and sawdust. 

In total, the seized liquor weighed 6,085.44 litres, the officer said.                 
The police have arrested the truck driver, identified as Babuta Ram (22), a resident of Barmer district in Rajasthan, and seized the vehicle and the liquor.

A case has also been registered against the truck owner.

Tripathi said the barcodes on the liquor bottles were found to be altered. -- PTI

