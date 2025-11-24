The legacy of former CJI BR Gavai

11:15





"But the great thing about Choose Your Own Adventure stories was that if you didn't like it, you could just go back, make a different decision, and change the ending. It was that simple.





"If there is one common thread that runs through the six-month tenure of Chief Justice B.R. Gavai -- which ends today -- it is that he treated his Chief Justiceship as a Choose Your Own Adventure story. If there was some long-standing precedent that he did not like, he used his powers as the master of the roster to overturn it.





"If another bench of the Court issued a ruling that he didn't like, he set up his own bench and overruled it. It did not matter that in doing so established norms and conventions were shredded, entirely new jurisdictions were invented, and the rest of the Court was diminished. What mattered was the outcome, which -- just incidentally -- often happened to be aligned with the outcome that the central executive wanted."





"When I was a child, I loved reading "Choose Your Own Adventure' storybooks. In these stories, you -- the reader -- were the protagonist. Every few pages, you would be asked to make a choice, which would lead you to different scenarios, and -- eventually -- to different endings.