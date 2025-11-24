HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

The legacy of former CJI BR Gavai

Mon, 24 November 2025
Share:
11:15
image
"When I was a child, I loved reading "Choose Your Own Adventure' storybooks. In these stories, you -- the reader -- were the protagonist. Every few pages, you would be asked to make a choice, which would lead you to different scenarios, and -- eventually -- to different endings. 

"But the great thing about Choose Your Own Adventure stories was that if you didn't like it, you could just go back, make a different decision, and change the ending. It was that simple.

"If there is one common thread that runs through the six-month tenure of Chief Justice B.R. Gavai -- which ends today -- it is that he treated his Chief Justiceship as a Choose Your Own Adventure story. If there was some long-standing precedent that he did not like, he used his powers as the master of the roster to overturn it.

"If another bench of the Court issued a ruling that he didn't like, he set up his own bench and overruled it. It did not matter that in doing so established norms and conventions were shredded, entirely new jurisdictions were invented, and the rest of the Court was diminished. What mattered was the outcome, which -- just incidentally -- often happened to be aligned with the outcome that the central executive wanted."

Read more here. 

TOP STORIES

2nd Test Updates: Jansen leaves India in tatters
2nd Test Updates: Jansen leaves India in tatters

LIVE! K'taka tussle: Sadhus at DKS home, MLA-backers in Delhi
LIVE! K'taka tussle: Sadhus at DKS home, MLA-backers in Delhi

15 arrested as protest against Delhi's toxic air turns ugly
15 arrested as protest against Delhi's toxic air turns ugly

A protest concerning air pollution in Delhi-NCR turned violent when demonstrators allegedly attacked police officers with pepper spray while being removed from India Gate. Several officers sustained injuries and are receiving medical...

Justice Surya Kant takes oath as 53rd Chief Justice of India
Justice Surya Kant takes oath as 53rd Chief Justice of India

Justice Surya Kant was sworn in as the 53rd Chief Justice of India, succeeding Justice B R Gavai. The oath was administered by President Droupadi Murmu.

Lessons India Taught China In 1962 War
Lessons India Taught China In 1962 War

The well-fought defensive battles in Aksai Chin and eastern Arunachal, in remote and forbidding locations such as Galwan, Rezang La, Gurung Hill and Walong, effectively halted Chinese advances not once but twice during the campaign.These...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO