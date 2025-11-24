HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Stock markets fall for 2nd day

Mon, 24 November 2025
Share:
17:04
image
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Monday amid last-minute selling by cautious investors and lack of any major triggers. Paring early gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 331.21 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 84,900.71. During the day, it dropped 521.81 points or 0.61 per cent to 84,710.11.

The 50-share NSE Nifty fell by 108.65 points or 0.42 per cent to 25,959.50. Among Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles were the major laggards. However, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Infosys, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma and HDFC Bank were the gainers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Dharmendra Passes Away
Dharmendra Passes Away

After being unwell for several days, Dharmendra breathed his last on November 24.

LIVE! A boxer's fervent wish and then... lunch with Dharmendra!
LIVE! A boxer's fervent wish and then... lunch with Dharmendra!

'Thank You For Everything, Dharam Sir'
'Thank You For Everything, Dharam Sir'

'The industry has lost a legend... and we've lost someone who shaped the very soul of our cinema.'

PIX: Jansen bags 6 wickets as SA dominate Day 3
PIX: Jansen bags 6 wickets as SA dominate Day 3

Marco Jansen demolished the Indian batting line-up with a six-wicket haul before South Africa extended their lead on Day 3 of the second and final Test.

15 arrested as protest against Delhi's toxic air turns ugly
15 arrested as protest against Delhi's toxic air turns ugly

A protest concerning air pollution in Delhi-NCR turned violent when demonstrators allegedly attacked police officers with pepper spray while being removed from India Gate. Several officers sustained injuries and are receiving medical...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO