Stock markets fall for 2nd day

The 50-share NSE Nifty fell by 108.65 points or 0.42 per cent to 25,959.50. Among Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles were the major laggards. However, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Infosys, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma and HDFC Bank were the gainers. -- PTI

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Monday amid last-minute selling by cautious investors and lack of any major triggers. Paring early gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 331.21 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 84,900.71. During the day, it dropped 521.81 points or 0.61 per cent to 84,710.11.