Security tightened in Ayodhya ahead of Modi's visit to hoist flag

19:23

File image





Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an impenetrable security cover has been established (in Ayodhya), ensuring strict law-and-order management across the city, an official statement said.





A total of 6,970 security personnel, including commandos from the ATS, NSG snipers, cyber experts, and technical teams have been deployed, it said.





Anti-drone technology and advanced monitoring systems are also operational on the temple premises and surrounding areas.





Senior officials, from superintendents of police to field-level teams, are overseeing the operations to ensure seamless coordination, the statement said.





Personnel tasked with crowd management, security screening, explosives detection, and emergency response have been stationed across key locations.





Special units, including bomb squads, dog squads, VVIP protection teams, fire units, and rapid response teams, are active in the city, the statement said. -- PTI

The authorities have tightened security arrangements in Ayodhya for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Tuesday to ceremonially hoist a saffron flag on the spire of the Ram temple, symbolising the completion of its construction, officials said on Monday.